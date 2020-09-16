Delhi Metro develops indigenous signalling technology under 'Make in India'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a major step towards the development of an indigenously built signalling technology for metro trains in line with the government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative. As part of it, i-ATS, an important sub-system of the signalling system, was launched on Tuesday, it said.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Engineers Day (September 15) today took a major step towards the development of an indigenously-built CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling technology for metro railway with the launch of the i-ATS, which is an important sub-system of the signalling system," the DMRC said in a statement.

ATS (Automatic Train Supervision) is a computer based system, which manages train operations. This system is indispensable for high density operations such as the metro, where services are scheduled every few minutes, it said.

i-ATS is the indigenously developed technology, which will significantly reduce the dependence of Indian metros on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies, officials said.

Technology systems such as the CBTC are primarily controlled by the European countries and Japan. As part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to indigenize the CBTC technology, the statement said.

DMRC has decided to use indigenous ATS (i-ATS) while upgrading the ATS of line 1 (Red Line) i.e. from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal, Ghaziabad. The same shall also be used in Phase-IV, the DMRC said.

Some of the important features of this technology are:

1) It can work with Train Control & Signaling Systems of different suppliers.

2) i-ATS can work with different levels of technology of Train control and Signalling systems.

3) It is also suitable for introduction in Indian Railways which is now introducing Centralized Train control, on a large scale, which uses part of ATS functions.

Predictive Maintenance module shall also be introduced in the Phase IV corridors using the i-ATS system, the statement said.













