Delhi Metro Diwali timings: Last train to start at 10 pm from terminal

Delhi Metro Diwali timings: Last train to start at 10 pm from terminal1 min read . 07:24 AM IST
On regular days, these services start at 11pm from terminal stations.
On the occasion of Diwali, the last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will start at 10 pm on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
"On account of the Diwali festival the last Metro train service on 14th November 2020 (Saturday), will start at 10:00 PM (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all Metro Lines including Airport Express Line (Shaheed Sthal - New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (W), New Delhi & Dwarka Sec-21 Metro stations of Airport Express Line)," read a release by DMRC.
