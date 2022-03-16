A DMRC employee entered the Guinness Book of World Records for clocking the "fastest time to travel across all metro stations", the Delhi Metro claimed on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Delhi Metro shared a picture of the employee holding a citation of the record while standing at a metro station's platform.

"DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs and 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat," it said.

Sources told PTI that Singh had taken due permission before attempting the record.

