Delhi Metro passengers will now be able to buy QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all its lines, the DMRC said on Monday, describing it the development a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also said it will gradually phase out the concept of physical tokens.

At present, in addition to a token, the commuters will be able to buy a QR code-based paper ticket from the station counter. The DMRC has upgraded its AFC (automatic fare collection) gates, and token or customer care counters, to support the new feature, a senior official said on Monday

How to use QR ticket at stations:

Passengers will be able to enter from the station where the QR based Paper Ticket (non-refundable) has been issued. Entry from stations other than the issuing station is not permitted.

However, in case of failure in revenue services, refund of QR based Paper ticket will be granted by implementing Incident Fare Mode as per laid down procedure.

Passengers will be able to enter within 60 minutes from the time of issuance of QR based Paper Ticket.

If a passenger fails to enter the system through the QR based Paper ticket within 60 minutes of the issuance time of QR based Paper Ticket, the same will get invalid and neither shall the passenger get entry from the station nor shall any refund be granted.

At present, QR based Paper Ticket will be issued station–wise only, i.e., from one station to another station.

If the passenger wants to exit from any intermediate station i.e., prior to the destination station, AFC gates will not open using the QR based Paper Ticket, so a free exit ticket will be issued to the passenger and old QR based Paper Ticket will be retained by the Customer Care operator.

If a passenger wants to exit from any station beyond the destination station, the AFC gates will not open using the QR based Paper Ticket. Applicable surcharge equal to the less amount (difference of Fare), if any, will be collected from the passenger. The Customer Care operator will then issue an Exit Ticket for the purpose and will retain the old QR based Paper Ticket.

Any Phone image/copy of QR based Paper ticket and passengers with such image/copy shall be treated as without valid ticket and shall be dealt as per existing Business Rules of DMRC.

DMRC has undertaken QR ticket trials in a gradual manner across all its lines in recent days. Further, it is also targeted to make all the AFC gates across the network QR code-compliant by the end of June this year along with upgradation of Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) for issuing of QR based paper tickets. The concept of issuing tokens will be gradually phased out with the introduction of these more transparent and human intervention free and cashless mechanisms thereby facilitating more convenient, seamless, time saving and error fee travel for its passengers.