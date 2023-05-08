Delhi Metro introduces QR code-based tickets. How to use it2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:27 PM IST
The DMRC has upgraded its AFC (automatic fare collection) gates, and token or customer care counters, to support the new feature
Delhi Metro passengers will now be able to buy QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all its lines, the DMRC said on Monday, describing it the development a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.
