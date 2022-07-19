Delhi Metro: DMRC shares an update on resumption of services in Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters, ‘Train services are affected between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations of Blue Line’
The services on a section of the Delhi Metro's between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank Blue Line section were delayed on Tuesday due to some technical issues, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.
Delhi Metro passengers, largely office-goers, on Tuesday faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed due to a technical snag.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted to alert commuters," Train services are affected between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations of Blue Line since morning because of a suspected case of cable theft on this section on the Down Line which goes towards Vaishali/Noida Electronic city."
In another series of tweets, DMRC tweeted,"The restoration work on this stretch will be completed only during night hours on 19th July, 2022 after closure of revenue services, since ‘access to track’ will be necessary for up to 3 hours to identify the exact location of the theft & carry out necessary replacement work."
To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements are being made at the stations and inside the trains on Blue Line. The information has also been shared through social media.
Last month the Blue Line had suffered a major technical snag on June 9, when commuters, largely office-goers, were stranded for over two hoursand on June 6, commuters on the same line suffered an hour-and-a-half-long delay as services came down with a technical snag caused by a bird hit.
