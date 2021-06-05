Metro services in Delhi will resume from Monday with a 50% seating capacity, Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) informed on Saturday as the city government announced to ease certain COVID restrictions as situation continues to improve in the national capital.

On Monday, only half of the fleet would be running in different lines, so the time gap between two trains would be ranging between 5 and 15 minutes. The entire fleet would be put into the service from Wednesday.

DMRC in a release said on Saturday, in the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, ... Delhi Metro serivces will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50 % seating capacity only.

On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different lines, it said.

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manners by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown, it further said.

DMRC urged people to follow COVID norms

DMRC also urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises and while they are travelling in the train.

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station, the release said.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writting to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to extend the lockdown in the national capital but with several relaxations. Apart from reopening of metro services, he announced shops in markets and malls will remain open on odd-even basis.

However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed till further orders. Any shop pertaining to entertainment and amusement services will also remain closed.

(With inputs from agencies)

