The driverless train operations on the 59-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were flagged off today. With this, the total stretch of DMRC's network which is under driverless operations now stands at close to 97 km.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference.

"In less than one year, we are opening second driverless train operations on DMRC network. I have seen many metro systems in major cities globally and I can say that Delhi Metro can be compared with the best in the world," Puri said on the occasion.

"I have been told metro in Kuala Lumpur stands at the third position globally in terms of driverless train operations network at a little over 97 km. With Magenta Line and Pink Line adding to 97 km of stretch under driverless operations for the DMRC, Delhi Metro is the fourth globally, just marginally behind the capital of Malaysia," he added.

View Full Image The Driverless Train Operation will bring more flexibility in train operations. (DMRC)

With this, the Delhi Metro’s fully automated network grows to about 97 kilometres, which is the4th largest in the world and the only DTO network in India. The DTO facility was launched on the Magenta Line in 2020 with which the Delhi Metro had entered the elite league of the world’s 7% Metros in the world which operate fully automated metro networks.

View Full Image India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year. (DMRC)

The Driverless Train Operation will bring more flexibility in train operations, reduce human interventions and human errors. It will also help in improving the availability of coaches for service. The Driverless Trains will eliminate the manual process of checking done before induction, subsequently reducing the burden on train operators. The parking on the stabling line in depots will also be done automatically.

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

