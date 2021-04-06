Delhi Metro: Entry to four metro stations briefly closed on Yellow Line, resumed

This is done to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures, DMRC said



If you are travelling in Delhi Metro' Yellow Line, then please note that Delhi metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 4 stations on this route. However, exit is allowed at these stations. This is done to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed the commuters, "Yellow Line Update

Entry for the following stations are temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures:

Patel Chowk

New Delhi

Chawri Bazar

Exit is allowed. " DMRC tweeted.

The Yellow Line (Line 2) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana. The line with a length of 48.8 kilometers (30.3 mi) is mostly underground.

To ensure travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 574 commuters on 5 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same.

Nearly ten minutes later, it updated that entry facilities to the four stations were resumed.

While Patel Chowk and New Delhi metro stations are located in the heart of the city, where a large number of government offices are located, Chawri Bazaar and Chandni Chowk stations are situated in the densely populated old Delhi which is a cultural and commercial hub of the national capital.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30.

