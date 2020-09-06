As metro train services will resume from tomorrow (September 7) in a graded manner after nearly six months of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a new travel protocol for commuters in view of COVID-19. DMRC has advised commuters to account an extra 10 to 15 minutes for their daily commute. All the metro commuters need to be aware of the new travel protocol amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As metro train services will resume from tomorrow (September 7) in a graded manner after nearly six months of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a new travel protocol for commuters in view of COVID-19. DMRC has advised commuters to account an extra 10 to 15 minutes for their daily commute. All the metro commuters need to be aware of the new travel protocol amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At metro stations

At metro stations Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Initially, entry/exit of passengers will be permitted only through one or two identified Gates at each station. List of all such earmarked Gate numbers at each station is available on the Delhi metro website and official social media handles (Twitter & Facebook - @ officialDMRC) of DMRC for public information.

Wearing of face mask will be mandatory for all commuters during entry into the stations/trains and during the entire journey.

Use of ‘Aarogya Setu App’ for updating health status by passengers will be advisable.

All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening will be done manually by ‘Thermal guns’.

Passengers having temperature or sign of Covid-19 will not be allowed to travel. They will be directed to report to the nearest medical centre.

At the station, passengers will be required to follow social distancing for which stripe markers have been provided at frisking points, customer care, AFC gates etc. Similarly, signages are also placed on the platforms to ensure social distancing by passengers.

Only 2-3 persons at a time will be allowed to use Lift depending on the capacity of Lift. Similarly, passengers will be required to stand on alternate steps on escalators to maintain social distancing.

Regular announcements will be made inside stations reinforcing the need for following new travel protocol to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Dos and Dont’s guidelines in view of Covid-19 have been prominently displayed at all Metro stations and short audio-visual awareness films will also be run through LED screens available at prominent Metro stations.

A team of around 800 officials/staff will be deployed for all stations to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness inside stations during revenue hours. In addition, they will regulate/stop entry of passengers to the station in case of crowd build up and violation of Social Distancing norms.

For crowd management, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras installed at stations/trains.

Divyangjan commuters will be facilitated by trained Customer Facilitation Agents ensuring proper social distancing and sanitization.

Inside metro trains

Passengers will be permitted to sit on alternate seats only in the train or stand, maintaining adequate social distancing.

‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the train.

The stoppage time of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds (from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds) so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight.

At interchange stations, the stoppage time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).

Pre-recorded audio/visual announcements will be made in all the trains regarding social distancing and wearing of mask.

Trains will be sanitised at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, they will again be thoroughly sanitised.

Train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to let fresh air infuse in the train.

Ticketing system

Tokens will not be permitted for travelling to prevent transmission of virus through frequent touching/handling. Only Smart Card holders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line) will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally by number of ways easily avoiding human interface.

Recharge of Smart Cards at the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) OR Customer Care centre will be through cashless modes only (debit/credit/Bharat QR code etc). TVMs will not accept cash.

New Smarts cards can be purchased at the Customer Care centres or Ticket counters through cashless modes (debit/credit card/Bharat QR code) only.

For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only.

Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.

Others

To ensure compliance to new travel protocol at stations/trains, public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.

Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel.

It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.

Parking facility will remain operational.

Feeder bus services will remain suspended till further notice.

Outlets/shops inside Metro stations will be permitted to operate as per prevalent government guidelines and subject to fulfilment of social distancing norms.

Topics Delhi Metro