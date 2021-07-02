Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has issued a statement after long queues Have been observed outside entry gates of many Delhi Metro stations in the past several days

"After the resumption of Metro services from last month, the DMRC is running almost empty trains as we are carrying only 10-15% of our passenger capacity in view of the Covid restrictions imposed by the authorities," it said in a statement.

"Lockdown guidelines have been further eased down by the authorities, enabling most of the economic activities to take place. As a result, there has been continuous build up of the passenger crowd outside our stations due to regulated entry resulting in inconvenience to them."

#WATCH | A long queue of passengers seen outside Kaushambi metro station, as they await their turn to go inside. pic.twitter.com/abRCZn6vk7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 2, 2021

It further said that regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to these restrictions. While appreciating the patience and cooperation exhibited by the passengers in such a scenario, DMRC hopes that the situation shall improve once the restrictions are relaxed by the authorities."

The DMRC in a statement on Thursday said in recent days, long queues have been observed outside metro stations as "entry to the stations is regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although, the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside stations because of restrictions, it said.

Sources said each coach has a capacity of about 300 passengers, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed, so effectively 25 people are riding in each carriage.





The DMRC is running 5,100 train trips everyday with a peak frequency of 2.5 to 5 minutes on all the major corridors. This was the same frequency at which the metro was operating during normal pre-Covid times, the DMRC said.

The metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency and permissible capacity but with reduced number of passengers, owing to restrictions, it said.

