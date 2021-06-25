Delhi Metro explains why long queues are seen outside stations

The commuters in Delhi taking public transport are going through an unique struggle everyday even as several lockdown restrictions in the city have been relaxed.

Even though the Delhi Metro has been running at the full capacity, long queues are noticed outside the stations.

Explaining the reason, the DMRC said in a statement, In the recent days, long queues have been observed outside the metro stations as the entry to the station is regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train.

"As per the current guidelines only sitting on alternate seats is allowed inside the trains. Although DMRC is running maximum number of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations due to above restrictions."

At present, carrying capacity of Delhi Metro as per the existing guidelines is in the range of 10 to 15%, it adds

The long queues are caused as the single-entry points are only permitted at most of the Metro stations as in mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted, DMRC further said.

The DMRC is running 5100 trains everyday with peak frequency of 2.5 min to 5 min on all the major corridors. This was the same frequency at which Metro was operating at pre-Covid times. The Metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency but with reduced number of passengers owing to the restrictions, it adds.

The lockdown in the national capital was imposed on April 19. The process of gradual reopening of activities began from May 31 after a significant and consistent decline in a number of cases for several days.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Delhi COVID update

Delhi reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has come down to 0.14 per cent, the least so far.

The metropolis also witnessed eight deaths and 131 recoveries in the last 24 hours.According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the cumulative number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,33,475, including 1,767 active cases.

The national capital had reported 111 new cases on Wednesday.

The bulletin said that total recoveries stand at 14,06,760 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 24,948.

