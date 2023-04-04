Delhi Metro extends train timings on match days for IPL 2023

Delhi Metro extends train timings on match days for IPL 20231 min read . 05:37 AM IST
Delhi’s IPL franchise will host matches on April 4, 11, 20, 29 and May 6, 13 and 20
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend the timings of the last trains on all metro lines, excluding the Airport Line, by 30 to 45 minutes. This will happen on those days when IPL 2023 matches will be played at night in the city.
The Delhi Metro said in a statement, "The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly."
The matches are on April 4, 11, 20, and 29; and May 6, 13 and 20, it said.
The Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station that falls on the Violet Line spanning Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.
The additional train trips beyond normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.
Additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days, they said.
