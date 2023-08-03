Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across its network

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Thursday extended the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines (TVMs) and ticket/customer care counters across its network to streamline the ticketing services and providing a digital and seamless mode of travel.

The initiative is focused on contributing to the vision of Digital India, the DMRC said in a tweet.

With this upgradation of machines at its stations across the Delhi-NCR network, passengers can now recharge their smart cards or purchase metro QR tickets using UPI – supported mobile applications through smartphones, similar to everyday payment experiences at shopping malls, grocery store, vegetable vendor etc, the release said.

The move eliminates the need to carry cash or debit/credit cards and thereby reducing the load on their wallets, the DMRC statement added.

The DMRC first introduce this UPI facility on select TVMs on Noida and Ghaziabad section in 2018.

With the recent exercise, TVMs at over 125 stations in Delhi-NCR network have been upgraded, while the remaining TVMs with UPI facility will be extended within a week time, the statement added.

For the present upgrade, the DMRC engaged the consortium of Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), France SAS and Paytm Payments Bank for executing this upgrade of complete ecosystem of Automatic Fare Collection system which enables travel through QR Tickets, NCMC.

Delhi Metro is always engased in enhancing passenger convenience. Earlier, to ensure reliability and safety in train operations, DMRC equipped the Delhi Metro with the most modern communication and train control system. The ticketing and passenger control are through Automatic Fare Collection System, which is introduced in the country for the first time. Entries and exits to metro stations are controlled by flap-doors operated by 'smart-cards' and contact less tokens.

The extended UPI patment facility was launched today by Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC from Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Jean-Marc Reynaud, MD, Revenue Collection Systems (Thales), and Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Paytm Payments Bank and other senior DMRC officials were also present on the occasion.