Delhi Metro fare hike: From tickets costing ₹11 to ₹64, revised Airport line fares to 20% discount — Key FAQs

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revision of Delhi Metro fares, effective Monday, 25 August 25. The Metro ticket prices have been hiked by ₹ 1 to ₹ 4, depending on the distance of travel, with fares on the Airport Express Line rising by up to ₹5.

Amid the recent fare revision, here are all the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) —

What is the minimum and maximum Metro fare? After the recent revision, the minimum Delhi Metro fare is now ₹11, and the maximum is ₹64.

What is the distance-wise Delhi Metro ticket price hike? For journeys between 0-2 km and 2-5 km, Delhi Metro fares have increased by ₹ 1, from ₹ 10 to ₹ 11 and ₹ 20 to ₹ 21 respectively.

1, from 10 to 11 and 20 to 21 respectively. Trips between 5 and 12 km now cost ₹ 32, up from ₹ 30.

32, up from 30. Travel up to 21 km is priced at ₹ 43, a ₹ 3 increase from ₹ 40.

For distances beyond 21 km, fares have risen by ₹ 4.

4. Commuters travelling less than 32 km will pay ₹ 54, while those travelling further will pay ₹ 64. What is revised Delhi Metro fare for Airport Express line now? Fares on the Airport Express line have increased from ₹1 to ₹5, depending on the length of the journey.

How much does Delhi Metro fare from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk cost now? Based on the updated fare, a trip from Noida City Centre to Rajiv Chowk now costs ₹43 (excluding the Airport line), increased from ₹40. The fare from Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line) is set at ₹64.

When was the last Metro fare hike? The current revision in Metro ticket prices is the first fare increase in the last eight years. Reportedly, the fares were last revised in 2017 in accordance with the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

Can you get a 20% discount on the Delhi Metro? You are eligible for a 20% concession on Delhi Metro fares by utilising either a DMRC Smart Card or the new Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT) during off-peak hours, which are before 8 am, between 12 noon and 5 pm and after 9 pm.

The smart card offers a 10% discount, and the MJQRT offers a 20% discount on off-peak rides. The smart card also gives an additional 10% discount for off-peak travel (totalling 20%).

Is Delhi Metro free for women? No, the Delhi Metro service is not free for women. However, the first coach of every Metro train is reserved for ladies and the disabled.

Is Delhi Metro free for students? No, students cannot travel for free in the Delhi Metro currently.

Can I buy Metro tickets online? Yes, you can purchase Delhi Metro tickets online through various apps and platforms, such as the DMRC Travel App and third-party apps. You will get a QR code ticket that can be scanned at the Metro gates for entry.

How can I buy a Metro ticket on WhatsApp? You can buy a Metro ticket on WhatsApp by following these steps –

Step 1: Send "Hi" to +91 9650855800

Step 2: Select your language and choose "Buy Ticket" from the menu