Delhi Metro fines 515 passengers in a day due to violations of Covid-19 norms

DMRC has also requested people in Delhi to strictly follow the new safety norms put in place to deal with the worsening situation of the capital

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is doing its part in trying to control the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the nation. The authorities went on to penalise 515 passengers aboard the Delhi Metro for violating coronavirus safety norms.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 515 commuters on 12 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," DMRC tweeted.

On Monday, Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths, which is its highest single-day spike till date, informed the health department of the national capital. However, Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal hinted that the spike in new cases for Tuesday has breached the 13,000 mark.

Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the national capital, some of the migrant workers have started returning to their native places in fear of the imposition of lockdown.

According to the state health department, the infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

With inputs from ANI

