Amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, 672 Delhi Metro passengers were penalised for not wearing face masks properly and violating social distancing norms.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 672 commuters on 7 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," DMRC said in a tweet.

To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 672 commuters on 7 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYet pic.twitter.com/Z29yBxzBbe — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 8, 2021

The national capital reported 5,506 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the sharpest daily spike this year that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568, according to the health department. The Delhi government announced a seven-hour night curfew on Tuesday. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

According to the coronavirus safety protocol, it is mandatory for passengers to enter the station premises after thermal screening, hand sanitisation and with a face mask on. Passengers must also adhere to social distancing norms on metro premises throughout the journey, the DMRC had said in a statement.

The commuters are also expected to wait on marked social distancing circles or stripes in queues. The entry gates will be closed at stations if passengers are found violating the norms, it had said.

Meanwhile, Indi registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new Covid cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via