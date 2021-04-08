The national capital reported 5,506 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the sharpest daily spike this year that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568, according to the health department. The Delhi government announced a seven-hour night curfew on Tuesday. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.