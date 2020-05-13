Delhi Metro gearing up for resuming services: 5 things to know

After the Railways restarted 15 pairs of special AC trains, it is speculated that the Delhi Metro may also resume its operations post lockdown 3.0. However, there is no official order as in when the Delhi Metro will resume services. Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to share that its housekeeping and other staff are busy cleaning and sanitising AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations. “Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations," the DMRC said in a tweet.

Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations. pic.twitter.com/E6z3Lof3Oa — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 11, 2020

"Cold water high-pressure jet, battery-operated walk-behind automatic scrubber dryer, automated vacuum cleaner, steam cleaner, automatic escalator cleaners are being used extensively for cleaning purpose," DMRC tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestion from people on relaxations for the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. One of the pertinent questions for suggestion was if the metro rail services in the national capital should resume."The Covid-19 infection is indeed spreading and full removal of lockdown would not be a good idea. But I want your suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin or whether buses, autos, metros ply. I also want your suggestions on whether markets and industrial areas should reopen," he asked the Delhites while addressing a virtual media briefing.

The proposed measures, as per the plan accessed by new agency PTI are:

1) According to the DMRC guidelines issued earlier, passengers will have to get the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobile phones to travel in Delhi Metro.

2) Passengers using the Delhi Metro, post resumption of operations, will have to take out any metallic items like belts and buckles before frisking and keep them in their bags which will be scanned by an x-ray machine.

3) Use of face masks will be mandatory when travelling in Delhi Metro. Hand sanitisation or washing facility to be available at the entry points.

4) Social distancing will be followed in Delhi Metro post resuming of services. At least two meters distance shall be maintained between the security screening place and line-up points and a meter between passengers waiting at the security screening place

5) Passengers with abnormal temperatures will not be allowed to enter and persons with cold, cough and other flu like symptoms will be denied entry.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

