Delhi Metro: Green Line will soon be interconnected with Pink Line. Check detail

Delhi metro is constructing an additional interchange facility on the Green line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig Hoshiar Singh Bahadurgarh) from tomorrow, June 18.

The Delhi metro will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Line at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line.

"Delhi Metro is constructing an additional interchange facility (halt platform) on Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh) to provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Lines (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line," the DMRC said in a tweet.

"This is for the first time that such a special halt platform is being planned to connect two already operational Metro corridors. This halt platform will provide interconnectivity between the Green and the Pink Line at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director Corporate Communications, DMRC said.

However, there won't be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms, it added.

At present, there is no interconnectivity between the two corridors. This facility will be of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka, Nangloi, etc, Dayal added.

To undertake the construction of the halt platform, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar (Line-5) will be regulated from the intervening night of June 18/19 till 30 September 2021.

The first train from Brig Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok will run from 7 am between Monday and Saturday till September 30.

And, the last train, will run at 9 pm for the entire week.

However, On Sunday, the Brig Hoshiar Singh-Inderlok metro will run on the platform from 8 am.

Here's the first and last services schedule on Green Line from June 18-September 30, 2021:

View Full Image Delhi Metro: First and last services schedule on Green Line

