Delhi Metro grey line extension: Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor inauguration on 18 September

Delhi Metro grey line extension: Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor inauguration on 18 September

Delhi Metro grey line extension: The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019,
2 min read . 12:36 PM IST Livemint

Delhi Metro grey line extension will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh, which is steeped in history

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line will be thrown open to the public from 18 September. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will open the section via video conferencing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“The Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro will be formally inaugurated for passenger services by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Kaushal Kishore and the Transport Minister of NCT of Delhi, Sh. Kailash Gahlot on 18th September 2021 (Saturday) at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The passenger services on this section will commence at 5 PM on the same day," DMRC said in a statement.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network span will become 390 km with 286 stations.

Dhansa Bus Stand station

The Dhansa Bus Stand station has been adorned with attractive artworks and photographs, which display the rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna of this suburban locality of the national capital.

Also, the DMRC has built its first-ever underground integrated parking facility at this station on the Grey Line that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly.

The station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where the platforms will be at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 18 m), followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof level at the top (or the ground level), the DMRC said.

Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor

Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor had recently received mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh, which is steeped in history.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time.

