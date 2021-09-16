“The Najafgarh – Dhansa Bus Stand section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro will be formally inaugurated for passenger services by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Hardeep Singh Puri and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh. Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh. Kaushal Kishore and the Transport Minister of NCT of Delhi, Sh. Kailash Gahlot on 18th September 2021 (Saturday) at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The passenger services on this section will commence at 5 PM on the same day," DMRC said in a statement.

