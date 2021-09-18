OPEN APP
Delhi Metro Grey Line: Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand corridor opens for public

Delhi Metro: Inauguration of the extension of the Dwarka-Najafgarh Grey Line to Dhansa Bus Stand (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2021, 01:49 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Delhi Metro: The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand is the extension to the existing 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh) corridor
  • The nearly one kilometre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh

Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of iGrey Line was inaugurated on Saturday. The inauguration was jointly done by  Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video-conference link.

During the launch, Puri said that 740 km of the metro line is under operation in various cities in India at present. He claimed that the network will reach about 900 km by next year.

"With trailblazer transportation system like metro, Delhi has potential to be a world-class city like London and New York," he added.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot were also present on the occasion.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension will be open for public from 5 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The opening of the nearly 1-km corridor took place after a delay of over one month which had occurred due to approach road-related issues.

Delhi Metro grey line extension: About Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand 

  • It is the extension to the existing 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh) corridor.
  • The nearly one kilometre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.
  • In a first, Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly.
  • This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed due to issues with an approach road to the station.
  • The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh .

