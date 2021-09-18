1 min read.Updated: 18 Sep 2021, 01:49 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Delhi Metro: The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand is the extension to the existing 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh) corridor
The nearly one kilometre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh
Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of iGrey Line was inaugurated on Saturday. The inauguration was jointly done by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video-conference link.
During the launch, Puri said that 740 km of the metro line is under operation in various cities in India at present. He claimed that the network will reach about 900 km by next year.