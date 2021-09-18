Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of iGrey Line was inaugurated on Saturday. The inauguration was jointly done by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video-conference link.

During the launch, Puri said that 740 km of the metro line is under operation in various cities in India at present. He claimed that the network will reach about 900 km by next year.

"With trailblazer transportation system like metro, Delhi has potential to be a world-class city like London and New York," he added.

Delighted to join Delhi CM Sh @ArvindKejriwal Ji, MoS Sh @mp_kaushal Ji, Delhi Minister Sh @kgahlot Ji, Outer Delhi MP Sh @p_sahibsingh Ji & Ambassador of Japan, Amb Satoshi Suzuki at the Opening of the 1.2 km long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand Greyline of @OfficialDMRC today. pic.twitter.com/K9m9CCmEmQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 18, 2021

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot were also present on the occasion.

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension will be open for public from 5 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The opening of the nearly 1-km corridor took place after a delay of over one month which had occurred due to approach road-related issues.

Delhi Metro grey line extension: About Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand

It is the extension to the existing 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh) corridor.

The nearly one kilometre-long Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into the interior areas of Najafgarh.

In a first, Delhi Metro has built an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand station that will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly.

This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed due to issues with an approach road to the station.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was opened in October 2019, which had connected the urban village area of Najafgarh .

