Delhi metro grey line to curtail operation for an hour on Thursday. Details here

Delhi metro grey line to curtail operation for an hour on Thursday. Details here1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on 22 November
On November 22, the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro will not be operational for an hour while speed tests are being conducted on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials announced on Monday.
Between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand, the Grey Line has four stations and covers a distance of just under five kilometres.
"To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm tomorrow," the DMRC said in a statement.
Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.
(With inputs from PTI)
