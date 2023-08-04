comScore
Delhi Metro has this important update for commuters. Read here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed the commuters that Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station is now open. Earlier, on 19 July, DMRC had informed passengers that Gate No 8 will remain closed for civil renovation work.

“Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station is now open," DMRC tweeted.

 

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro on Thursday extended the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines and counters across its network.

The initiative aims at streamlining ticketing services and providing a digital and seamless mode of travel, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Passengers can now recharge their smart cards or purchase metro QR tickets using UPI-supported mobile applications on their smartphones, similar to everyday payment experiences at shopping malls, grocery stores, and with other vendors, it said.

 

 

 

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST
