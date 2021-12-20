Delhi Metro: High Court junks plea against double-decker plan on Pink Line

The petitioner also sought direction to the respondents to file in the court the total area of green land in sq meters taken over by DMRC for the project and the detailed list of trees cut and transplanted, place of transplantation and not to further encroach upon this 1.6 kms long open green belt till the pendency of the writ as this green land was reserved by DDA as parks at the time of developing Yamuna Vihar Residential Colony in 1974 and served as lung space for more than 20 lac people residing in a concrete jungle, as the same is not required had the respondents planned the project properly.

