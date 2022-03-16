Delhi Metro Holi timings: DMRC announces timings of metro trains. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Metro: Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter, said the release from DMRC
Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of the metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line on account of Holi, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 18, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter," said the release from DMRC.
At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, the statement said.
Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.
