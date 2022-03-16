Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro Holi timings: DMRC announces timings of metro trains. Details here

Delhi Metro Holi timings: DMRC announces timings of metro trains. Details here

The ropeway project is being planned as an alternative to a Metro extension to connect Mohan Nagar on the Red line and Vaishali on the Blue line of the Delhi Metro Rail Network. (Representative photo)
1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi Metro: Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter, said the release from DMRC

Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of the metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line on account of Holi, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 18, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter," said the release from DMRC. 

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, the statement said.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. 

