Delhi Metro Holi timings: DMRC announces timings of metro trains. Details here

On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 18, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on March 18 and will continue normally thereafter," said the release from DMRC.