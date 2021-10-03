Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) which has many engineering feats to its name will construct for the first time in the history of Delhi Metro, an Integrated ‘flyover cum Metro viaduct structure’ along with a vehicle underpass.

The structure is being built near Soorghat on the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor of Phase – IV in north-east Delhi, in association with PWD. This structure is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor at Soorghat metro station. This 12.098 kilometres long corridor is comprising of eight stations and is completely elevated. This extension of the Pink Line will complete the ring of the Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar corridor and will be the first-ever ring corridor in the country with a length of about 70 kilometres.

This PWD flyover and vehicle underpass are part of a proposed elevated road along Yamuna river parallel to the Ring Road between the Wazirabad Flyover (Signature Bridge) and Ring Road near DND.

View Full Image The road flyover and the Metro viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approx.) 450 m.

In this first of its kind engineering marvel, integrated portals will be erected on which a road flyover as well as a Metro viaduct will be placed. While on one side of the portal, the Metro viaduct will be placed, a PWD flyover used for vehicular movement will be constructed on the other side. On these portals, the road flyover and the Metro viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approx.) 450 m. Total 21 portals with an average width of 26 metres and height of 10 meters will be erected. In addition, a vehicle underpass shall also be constructed below these portals which will cater for movement of vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road.

While the width of the Metro viaduct will be 10.5 metres, the road flyover moving adjacent and parallel to it will be 3 lane road of approx. 10 metres width. This proposed PWD flyover shall run adjacent to the existing flyover which is currently operational from Wazirabad to ISBT near Soorghat. Delhi Metro will construct the portals and the Metro viaduct over it and PWD will erect the superstructure for flyover on the already constructed portals in future.

In addition, the underpass will be constructed by DMRC for traffic movement from Outer Ring Road towards Signature bridge. This underpass shall merge with the road on the other side of Najafgarh drain.

The portals are being constructed to cater for the load of the Metro viaduct as well as a 3 lane road flyover. The work mandated be done by DMRC is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

However, given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the completion targets may be reviewed in the future. As part of Phase 4, DMRC is already building two integrated double decker flyovers on which the Metro viaduct and the road flyover will be placed one over the other. However, this particular stretch is unique, since here the flyover and the Metro viaduct will be parallel to each other.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.