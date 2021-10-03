In this first of its kind engineering marvel, integrated portals will be erected on which a road flyover as well as a Metro viaduct will be placed. While on one side of the portal, the Metro viaduct will be placed, a PWD flyover used for vehicular movement will be constructed on the other side. On these portals, the road flyover and the Metro viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approx.) 450 m. Total 21 portals with an average width of 26 metres and height of 10 meters will be erected. In addition, a vehicle underpass shall also be constructed below these portals which will cater for movement of vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road.