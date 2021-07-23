Delhi Metro authorities has set up selfie points at a number of station where you can click selfies and later post them social media tagging India athletes taking part in Tokyo Olympics. Selfie counters have been set up at Rajiv Chowk and JLN Stadium, and other prominent stations.

India is being represented by its largest ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Games, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.

DMRC tweeted, "Pledging support to Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, DMRC has installed selfie points at several prominent stations. Many enthusiastic patrons joined the entire nation in cheering for our athletes. #Cheer4India."

It adds, Show your support along with Delhi Metro to the pride of our nation at the Tokyo Olympics. Click a selfie at our various selfie points and tag @WeAreTeamIndia @YASMinistry and @Media_SAI. Let's cheer for our Olympians! #Cheer4India

Show your support along with Delhi Metro to the pride of our nation at the Tokyo Olympics. Click a selfie at our various selfie points and tag @WeAreTeamIndia, @YASMinistry and @Media_SAI. Let's cheer for our Olympians! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vm9dG6ViDy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2021

DMRC also shared pictures of a few commuters taking photos at some of the selfie-points.

The stations where selfie-points have been installed are -- Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Anand Vihar, JLN Stadium and IGI Airport, a senior DMRC official said.

All interchange facilities shall be covered broadly and the selfie points may also be shifted to different stations as the games progress, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said "we look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons".

The Olympics, postponed by a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.