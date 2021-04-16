Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) today issued guidelines in wake of the coming weekend curfew imposed in the national capital to stop the rising cases of covid-19.

"In view of the curfew imposed by the government for coming weekend for the containment of COVID-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17 and 18 April 2021," according to a statement from the DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said they are not allowing crowding either in the coaches or on the platforms.

"We already have a lot of infection-containment measures in place since we resumed the services last September. We are going to make our measures even more stringent now to ensure there is no crowding in the coaches or at the platforms and things are in accordance with the latest government norms," a DMRC official said.

"Many of the gates that have been kept closed at various stations will remain so and alternate seating and spacing among commuters while standing will also be ensured more effectively now.

"Out-flying squads are checking compliance on a daily basis and penalising the violators," he added.

Meanwhile, in just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an "absolute rampage".

Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the infection — a frightening positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data shared by the health department. The previous highest positivity rate till the third wave, was on November 14 last year at 15.33 per cent.

With an exponential rise in cases, the national capital has left far behind the financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID hotspot in the country. Mumbai's single day peak so far has been 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, according to officials figures.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.