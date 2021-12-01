Delhi Metro issues new timings for first and last trains on this route. Check here1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 09:18 AM IST
Delhi Metro in its tweet also shared a revised timetable of the first and last metro stations
Delhi Metro in its tweet also shared a revised timetable of the first and last metro stations
|
Listen to this article
The first and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till January 15 to undertake the construction of a halt platform, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.
The Green Line connects Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.
A halt platform is an additional interchange facility.
"To undertake the construction of the halt platform at Green Line, the first & last metro services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated till 15th January 2022 as followed in the previous timetable," the DMRC tweeted.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its tweet also shared a revised timetable of the first and last metro stations, which it had followed on the Green Line from near mid-June to September 30, for construction of the halt platform.
The tweet said the old timetable will follow till January 15 next year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!