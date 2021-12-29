Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the announcement of ‘yellow alert’ by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in accordance with 'Level-1' alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which operates the Delhi metro has announced new set of guidelines.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said.

Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel, they said.

The official said, "In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal said,"As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days , we are enforcing level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)."

As per GRAP, there shall be night curfew on movement of persons during 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM throughout the NCT of Delhi.

Earlier, metro services were suspended for several weeks in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which had wreaked havoc in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services then from 7 June after a gap of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

