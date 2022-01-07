Delhi Metro has issued a detailed guidelines for train services during weekend curfew from Saturday to Sunday. Earlier this week, Delhi announced week-end curfew to contain the rapid spread of virus due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

Following this, the DMRC said that during curfew metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali).

As per the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA, curfew has been imposed for coming weekend i.e, on 8th and 9th January 2022 for the containment of Covid-19. Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line and Blue Line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 5, 2022

On all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, metro services will continue remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines.

Though 100% sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing is allowed.

Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed.

It is advisable that travel only if absolutely essential, also keep extra time during commuting by metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.