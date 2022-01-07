Weekend curfew: Delhi Metro updates on train frequency, timings. Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 07:47 PM IST
Delhi has announced week-end curfew to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus due to highly infectious variant, Omicron
Delhi Metro has issued a detailed guidelines for train services during weekend curfew from Saturday to Sunday. Earlier this week, Delhi announced week-end curfew to contain the rapid spread of virus due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.
Following this, the DMRC said that during curfew metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali).
On all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.
For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, metro services will continue remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines.
Though 100% sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing is allowed.
Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed.
It is advisable that travel only if absolutely essential, also keep extra time during commuting by metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations.
