Delhi Metro launches bike taxi service, dedicated women-driven rides: Know features, how to book and other key details

The bike taxi service is operational at 12 metro stations in Delhi, with 50 SHERYDS for women and 150 RYDR for all passengers available from 8 am to 9 pm. DMRC plans to expand to over 100 stations, enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Nov 2024, 04:57 PM IST
DMRC launches bike taxi service for commuters.
DMRC launches bike taxi service for commuters.(AFP)

Delhi Metro users can now book bike taxis from the official Delhi Metro app, DMRC Momentum (Delhi Sarthi 2.0). The new feature will also include a dedicated bike taxi facility for women.

The bike taxi feature of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd was launched by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, on Monday, November 11.

Delhi Metro customers will now be able to book their Bike taxi rides from Delhi Metro’s official mobile app, DMRC Momentum (Delhi Sarthi 2.0) itself, without the need to juggle between multiple apps,” DMRC posted on X.

The new facility will include two types of bike taxis called SHERYDS for women travellers and RYDR for all passengers.

Also Read | Karnataka rickshaw app gives one code per day, metro link in works. Details here

The SHERYDS bike facility will cater to women travellers according to their preferences. It will train and verify women riders and provide them with employment opportunities.

“This is a custom-tailored initiative designed to meet the needs and preferences of female metro commuters. It also empowers women to travel independently at their convenience and safely to their destination. It offers women drivers an opportunity to become breadwinners, allowing them to live with dignity and respect and focusing on easing first- and last-mile connectivity for Delhiites,” DMRC said.

 

Also Read | Delhi air quality: Metro to make 40 additional trips daily

Some other features of SHERYDS include using electric bikes as taxis, GPS tracking, booking through the mobile app for convenience and affordable ticket prices starting from 10, followed by 10 per km for the first 2 km and 8 per km after that.

According to DMRC, it aims to provide economic opportunities for women, safe and reliable transportation for women travellers and an eco-friendly alternative to public transportation.

The RYDR bike taxi facility can be availed by all passengers travelling through the Delhi Metro.

“RYDR aims to provide an efficient and productive service for all Delhi metro passengers. This Bike taxi service, operating in parallel with SHERYDS, will focus on optimizing rider routes and ensuring shorter, more efficient travel times. Unlike traditional models where drivers may travel long distances, RYDR keeps riders within a specified radius, which ensures both safety and reduced travel time,” DMRC said on X.

Also Read | Delhi AQI today remains in ‘very poor’ category, check pollution in other cities

The Bike taxi service is currently available in 12 metro stations, including Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sec-10, Dwarka Sec-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam.

From 8 am to 9 pm, 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will operate in a radius of nearly 3 to 5 km.

DMRC plans to use the bike taxi service to cover more than 100 stations in a month. In the coming three months, 1000 bike riders will use both SHERYDS and RYDER facilities to cover all 250 stations.

