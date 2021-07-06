Delhi Metro launches India's first UPI-based cashless parking at this station

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, Delhi. In a statement, the DMRC said: "For the first time in the country, a FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility was launched at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station by Dr. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC." Senior officials of DMRC and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) were also present during the launch.

As part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at station, the statement said.

This exclusively cashless parking facility located at Gate No. 6 of the Kashmere Gate station can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers. The entry/exit and payment of 4-wheelers can also be done through the FASTag.

The parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment. Only the vehicles with FASTag will be allowed to park in this facility.

The entry for 2-wheelers can be done only by swiping the DMRC smart card. The smart card swipe is used only for registering the time of entry/exit and fare calculation and no money will be deducted from the card. The parking fee can be paid by UPI apps by scanning the QR Code.

In future, the payment can also be made through DMRC/NCMC cards. The facility is a pilot project of DMRC. Further, DMRC is planning to set up similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR.

In addition, the dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at Gate No.6 and 8 of the Kashmere Gate station.

In the second phase of MMI, which is under construction, there will be a food court (to be established by DTIDC) and also a Bus-Terminal (3 lanes with 5 bus capacity each) to be constructed by DMRC.

"After completion of the second phase, Kashmere Gate will be a transportation hub, integrating metro connectivity on Line -1, Line -2 and Line -6 with parking facility, ISBT Kashmere Gate, City Bus Service and Taxi/Auto/e-Rikshaw services," the DMRC said.

The Kashmere Gate station is the only triple-interchange station of DMRC and is among the busiest stations of the network.

Delhi Metro Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh said that the cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative. Delhi Metro has taken this up as a pilot project. After observing the response, he said, the DMRC will plan similar systems at more parking facilities at stations.

"In fact, we will explore more opportunities to go digital wherever there is a scope. This will not only help us in modernizing the facilities, but will also help the commuters by saving their time and ease the process. Under MMI, we have many other projects, which will be implemented in a graded manner," he said.

