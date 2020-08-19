NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced the launch of a new type of smart card which comes with an auto top-up feature enabling the commuters to recharge it automatically at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of the Delhi Metro stations.

The DMRC said customers can get this new smart card through 'Autope' app which is specially developed for the purpose.

Now get New Smart Card with Auto-Top feature or upgrade your existing Smart Card with this feature through the mobile App ‘Autope’ or by visiting the mobile site ‘https://t.co/HSWAFaeX4n’ #GoCashlessGoContactless pic.twitter.com/zJe3cNlI6G — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 19, 2020

"The smart cards issued by the 'Autope' will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of smart card goes below ₹100 and will automatically recharge the card with ₹200 at the AFC entry gate itself. 'Autope' will auto-debit the topped up value from customer's linked card/bank account the next working day," the DMRC said in an official statement.

To avail the 'Autope' smart card services, the users will have to register by downloading the 'Autope' app or register at Autope's mobile site autope.in and link their bank/credit card/UPI account to the card as a one-time exercise. The customer will have to pay a nominal fee (maximum of 1%) as a convenience fee for each transaction.

The commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro smart cards can also get the auto top-up feature enabled in their cards by registering through the Autope App.

"Such existing cardholders need to visit the Customer Care centre of any of the metro stations after three days of registration to get their smart cards activated for this facility as a one-time exercise," the DMRC said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via