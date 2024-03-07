Active Stocks
Delhi Metro launches software to streamline public complaints management

Delhi Metro on Thursday launched an indigenously developed software to streamline and smoothen its customer grievance management mechanism to increase the speed, accuracy and accessibility of the complaints

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday launched an indigenously developed software to streamline and smoothen its customer grievance management mechanism to increase the speed, accuracy and accessibility of the complaints.

“The software ‘Public Complaints Management System’ (PGMS) will make the entire process simple and will help in real-time monitoring of complaints, tracking and categorizing of the feedback and allotting them to the right officials for quick redressal," Delhi Metro said in a statement.

“The software will generate data that will help DMRC to analyse the nature of complaints that are received and the level of satisfaction of the complainants. Top management of DMRC as well as the Public Complaints Officer will be able to monitor the status of the complaints on a real-time basis," the statement read.

A dedicated Public Complaints Cell works to ensure that the grievances are attended to on priority. This new software will help in further streamlining the entire process.

Vikas Kumar, the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), launched the Public Complaints Management System software at Metro Bhawan in the national capital in the presence of other senior officers.

The Delhi Metro already operates an indigenously developed software called ‘STAMP’ (System for Tracking and Monitoring Project) to monitor the progress of its construction projects. 

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 11:29 PM IST
