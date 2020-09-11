Home >News >India >Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after 173 days
An aerial view of Magenta Line metro
An aerial view of Magenta Line metro

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after 173 days

1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 07:30 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, which was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In this stage, trains will operate in two batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM.

Services on other lines which had reopened under stage one from Monday through Thursday will now also follow the stage two schedule.

Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to be reopened on Monday, followed by Blue Line and Pink Line resuming services on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Red Line, Violet Line and Green Line were made operational.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

