Delhi Metro makes additional arrangements for Raksha Bandhan. Check details

Delhi Metro makes additional arrangements for Raksha Bandhan. Check details2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
Anticipating a heavy rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the DMRC has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special arrangements for Raksha Bandhan on account of the rush anticipated on the festive occasion today.
DMRC deployed 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan, officials said.
Along with tokens, an additional standby will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9, DMRC mentioned in a statement.
In addition, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the DMRC said in a statement.
As a lot of people use the Delhi Metro service to visit their relatives to celebrate the festive ritual of sibling bond, hence, traditionally the metro has registered high number of passenger on the occasion.
A thematic exhibition on the Partition of India was inaugurated at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. It will be open for visitors from August 10-14.
The exhibition marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 and was inaugurated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar in the presence of its directors and senior citizens.
Ministry of Culture has directed this exhibition as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the DMRC said in a statement.
The statement read, "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of the Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people."
The exhibition has been organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) with panels in both English and Hindi.
Kashmere Gate Metro Station will have a similar exhibition.
With inputs from PTI.
