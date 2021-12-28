Delhi Metro: Hours after the Delhi government announced fresh restrictions amid rise in Covid cases, the DMRC said that no standing passenger will be allowed in the metro trains.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that in view of the new Covid guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity inside the trains.

“No standing passenger will be allowed. Entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates to ensure compliance with the guidelines," it said.

The metro informed that out of 712 metro gates, only 444 will be kept open as of now.

The Delhi government today imposed fresh curbs in view of rising Covid cases and restricted numbers of passengers in metro train, buses, and .

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that ‘yellow alert’ of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has come into effect. Under this, Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed.

Also, buses going from one state to another will run with 50% seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws.

