The Delhi government on Saturday allowed metro to operate at full capacity from 26 July. In its revised guidelines, the government said: "Transportation by delhi matro shall be allowed with 10% seating capacity of coach." It, however, said that no standing passengers shall be allowed in the coach.

Soon after this guidelines, Delhi Metro too issued a statement saying that the people will now be able to travel in the metro with full seating capacity of its coaches.

"In the wake of latest guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi regarding Covid containment, the general public will now be able to travel in the Delhi Metro with Full seating capacity of its coaches (which is around 50 person per coach) from 26.07.2021 onwards till further orders," said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director-Delhi Metro.

"Standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines," he stated in the statement.

Dayal informed that the DMRC will be further examining the revised guidelines and if needed, detailed guidelines from the operational point of view will be worked out and communicated accordingly.

"As the standing travel is still not permitted by the authorities, entry at stations will also continue to be regulated through identified gates as per the ongoing practice," he said.

The Delhi government has given further relaxations in curbs as the Covid cases have come down in the city. The government had shut the metro services in April, when coronavirus infection had started rising in the national capital.

In June, Metro services were allowed again but with just 50% of its seating capacity. However, this 50% restriction led to long cues outside many stations during peak hours in the city.

In a statement, the DMRC chief explained the reason behind the long cues and said that the queues had been observed outside the metro stations as the entry to the station was regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train.





