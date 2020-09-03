Delhi Metro new rules: Limited hours, masks, stations shut at containment zones

Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against the novel coronavirus such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask. To avoid overcrowding at the stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday released a set of new guidelines. The entry and exit gates of metro rail networks at containment zones will remain shut, and waiting time will increase are among some of the guidelines.

Let's take a look at Delhi Metro's new guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic:

1) Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed when services resume from September 7.

2) Metro trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

3) Wearing face mask will be mandatory during travel on Metro trains and masks will be provided to passengers on payment basis at stations.

4) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7-11 am and 4-8 pm. In the second stage, trains will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, he said, adding that normal operations will resume from September 12.

5) In phase 1, on September 7, Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will resume operations, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said.

6) On September 9, Blue Line or Line-3/4 (Blue Line) connecting Dwarka Sec-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali; and Pink Line or Line 7 connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar will resume operations, following the same schedule as for the Yellow Line.

7) On September 10, Red Line or Line 1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda; Green Line or Line 5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh); and Violet Line or Line 6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will also resume services with the same timings.

8) In stage-2, kicking in from September 11, Magenta Line or Line 8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden; and Grey Line or Line 9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh will also be made operational.

9)The trains in stage two will operate in batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM, the DMRC said.

10) From September 12, stage three will set in, and in addition to lines made operational in stage one and stage two, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also resume service, officials said.

11) Services on all lines will be available throughout the day from 6 AM to 11 PM.

12) "Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into stations. Symptomatic persons will be advised to go to nearby COVID Care Centre or hospital for testing or medical attention," Puri said.

13) Only smart card and cashless transactions will be allowed.

14) Intake of fresh air in air-conditioning system will be increased to the extent possible.

15) Due to trains halting for longer duration at stations, there will be minor increase in time required for performing a trip.

