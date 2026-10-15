Delhi Metro new timings for Sunday: DMRC announces trains from 3:30 am for Delhi Half Marathon; check full schedule

If you are one of the participants of the Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Sunday, commuting to the venue has just got easier with Delhi Metro. To ensure smooth transit for the runners and attendees, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now scheduled special early-morning operations across major stations on October 18.

Advertisement

Delhi Metro Sunday timings for Red, Yellow, Blue and Violet Lines On Sunday, Delhi Metro train operations will commence at 03:30 am from terminal stations across four primary routes, including the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram), the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21 extending to both Noida Electronic City and Vaishali), and the Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate to Raja Nahar Singh).

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP protest at Connaught Place on 16 Oct

Train timings for October 18 To accommodate early risers and those who would be heading for the marathon, trains on these four lines will run every 15 minutes, starting from 03:30 am and 04:15 am. The metro trains would be shifting to a 20-minute frequency from 04:15 am until 06:00 am.

Advertisement

Daily commute remains unaffected While these are additional trains for the day, regular Sunday timetables will resume from 06:00 am onward. All remaining metro lines will follow their respective Sunday schedules throughout the day on October 18.

“Early Resumption of Metro Services on Red Line, Yellow Line, Blue Line and Violet Line on 18th October, 2026 (Sunday) for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026,” shared the official handle of DMRC on X.

Advertisement

How Delhi Half Marathon runners can travel for free To streamline the commuters, event organizers have reportedly facilitated complimentary metro transit. This is only applicable for registered runners, as per a report by Jagran.

Runners who are eligible for this facility, will be able to travel for free.

Participants must collect special QR-code wristbands alongside their race bibs.

The organisers have arranged dedicated volunteers who will be stationed at key metro stations, including JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, and Jangpura, to guide participants and assist with crowd management during peak hours.

Delhi Half Marathon route change amid protests On Wednesday, the organisers of the marathon announced "minor refinements" to the initial route for Sunday's race. It said that the Open 10K event will start from the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium instead of Sansad Marg, which previously witnessed massive protests against the ECE Gyanesh Kumar in the past few days.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP protest at Connaught Place on 16 Oct

"With race day almost here, preparations continue in close coordination with the relevant authorities. Every decision centres on the safety and experience of our runners and the wider community," the organisers said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Talking about the safety of the event, Delhi Police Traffic Inspector, Defence Colony, Madhurendra Kumar said about 200 personnel will be deployed to "ensure smooth movement and security along the route".

"Delhi Police is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every runner. We have been working closely with the organisers over the past one-and-a-half months to prepare for race day," Kumar added.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.