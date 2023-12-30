Delhi Metro New Year restrictions: DMRC restricts exit from Rajiv Chowk on December 31. Timings and other details here
Delhi metro restricts commuters from exiting Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on December 31 to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve
Delhi metro has restricted commuters from exiting Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on December 31. They have asked the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don’t face any trouble. This is done to ease the overcrowding on New Year’s Eve.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message