The DMRC has announced service delays on the Red Line between Welcome and Seelampur, while all other lines are operating normally.

Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line were affected between Welcome and Seelampur stations due to a technical issue on Tuesday, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in services from Welcome to Seelampur. Normal service on all other lines."

The delay was caused by a technical issue, officials said.

On Monday, services on the Yellow Line were affected after some "miscreants" damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.