OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro: No services between these stations tomorrow
Listen to this article

Delhi Metro: The DMRC on Wednesday said that there will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday due to pre-planned maintenance. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will remain closed during this period. 

“There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period," the DMRC said in a statement.

Feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout