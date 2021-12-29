Delhi Metro: No services between these stations tomorrow

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Metro: The DMRC on Wednesday said that there will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday due to pre-planned maintenance. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will remain closed during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Metro: The DMRC on Wednesday said that there will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday due to pre-planned maintenance. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will remain closed during this period.

“There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period," the DMRC said in a statement. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“There will be no service between Green Park and Qutab Minar on Yellow Line tomorrow (Thursday), from start of service till 6:30 AM due to pre-planned maintenance work. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket Stations will remain closed during this period," the DMRC said in a statement. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Feeder bus services will be available between Green Park and Qutab Minar during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}