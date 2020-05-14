Delhi Metro has prolonged wait for a metro ride for Delhi'ites as it prepars itself for operations in a Covid-19 world. DMRC on Wednesday said that the date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalized and will be notified in due course and it is working out detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of COVID-19.

"DMRC is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the current pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC said in a statement.

He said protocol for social distancing is being worked upon in trains and the premises.

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," he said.

