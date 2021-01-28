OPEN APP
The DMRC had earlier announced the closure of the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro stations.
Delhi Metro opens entry, exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 01:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations in Delhi are open for commuters

The Delhi Metro authorities on Thursday announced that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations on the violet line, which were shut earlier, have been opened to the public.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter saying, "Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila & Jama Masjid metro stations are open."

DMRC's decision came amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort, which saw protesting farmers storming Delhi's iconic monument and occupying the ramparts during the farmers' tractor parade.

Earlier on Tuesday, a large number of metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn.

"Services at Delhi Metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late night. Lal Quila station has been closed again and entry to Jama Masjid station is restricted as of now. Normal services are there at all other stations," a senior DMRC official had said.

Security was beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with the deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the Republic Day violence.

At present, the Delhi Metro operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

