Delhi Metro opens more entry gates at 16 stations. Check full list here

Delhi Metro opens more entry gates at 16 stations. Check full list here1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Delhi Metro has stated that its operations will run at 100 per cent seating capacity from July 26. However, no standing riders will be allowed
Delhi Metro has said that it will open 16 additional entry points at 16 metro stations in the city across different routes from July 26. The decision is meant to facilitate movement of passengers as metro services will operate at 100 per cent seating capacity.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it is already operating 260 entry gates and these 16 gates in addition to these gates.
Check the full list of new entry gates at 16 Delhi Metro stations below:
As Delhi government lift Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital, Delhi Metro has stated that its operations will run at 100 per cent seating capacity from July 26. However, no standing riders will be allowed.
Delhi Metro has been operating at 50 per cent since July 7when services were resumed after a break due to Covid-19 si
