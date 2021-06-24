The Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in the national capital have been relaxed but those commuting through public transport are still facing problems.

To curtail the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro services are operating with 50% seating capacity. This has led to long queues outside metro stations.

Shedding some light on the matter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said that only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed as per the current guidelines.

"In recent days, long queues have been observed outside metro stations as entry is regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train," the DMRC stated.

"The long queues are caused as single entry points only are permitted at most of the metro stations, as in a mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted," it further added.

The officials also said that DMRC is running 5,100 train trips per day. "This was the same frequency at which the metro was operating during the normal pre-Covid times. The Metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency/capacity but with reduced carrying capacity owing to restrictions," it said.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on 7 June after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC, in a statement, had said, "Delhi Metro services will continue with 50% seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions," a senior official said.

DMRC services were fully suspended since 10 May in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in the capital. It was first imposed on 19 April and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from 10 , it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

